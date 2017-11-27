Dr. Eric Deshaies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deshaies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Deshaies, MD
Dr. Eric Deshaies, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Crouse Hospital.
Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Cotswold330 Billingsley Rd Ste 202, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 908-2215
He is a phenomenal doctor and person. He explained everything to my family and to myself after surgery. . He answered all question and did not rush us. I also see his NP for office visits and they are great. I am so glad my care is through him and his office.
About Dr. Eric Deshaies, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1225237795
- Albany Medical College|University of Miami / School of Medicine
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med
- Neurosurgery
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Crouse Hospital
Dr. Deshaies has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deshaies accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deshaies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deshaies has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deshaies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Deshaies. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deshaies.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deshaies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deshaies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.