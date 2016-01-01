Overview

Dr. Eric Deroo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Independence, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Deroo works at Advanced Urologic Associates-Independence South in Independence, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.