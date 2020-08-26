Overview

Dr. Eric Deal, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of North Dakota, School of Medicine & Health Science and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital.



Dr. Deal works at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Edina, MN with other offices in Maple Grove, MN, Robbinsdale, MN, Burnsville, MN, Eden Prairie, MN and Eagan, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.