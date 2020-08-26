Dr. Eric Deal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Deal, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Deal, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of North Dakota, School of Medicine & Health Science and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital.
Locations
Twin Cities Orthopedics Eden Prairie4010 W 65th St, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 456-7470Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Twin Cities Orthopedics Maple Grove9630 Grove Cir N Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (952) 456-7777
Twin Cities Orthopedics Maple Grove3366 Oakdale Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Directions (952) 456-7777
Twin Cities Orthopedics Burnsville1000 W 140th St Unit 201, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 808-3000
Twin Cities Orthopedics Eden Prairie12982 Valley View Rd, Eden Prairie, MN 55344 Directions (952) 456-7470
Twin Cities Orthopedics Eagan - Viking Lakes2700 Vikings Cir, Eagan, MN 55121 Directions (952) 456-7600Saturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Medica
- Medicaid
- PreferredOne
- Tricare
- Ucare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Aug. 25, 2020 - Absolutely recommend Dr Deal for ACDF surgery. I used Dr. Deal as a second opinion. Was highly impressed with the time he spent with me and the great detail he went through to review and understand my condition. I had severe pain, numbness, left arm/hand pain and needles, numbness from a car accident. After the surgery by Dr. Deal the pain is gone. 3 months post op and i am 90 percent back to full activity. Some numbness and tingling is left in my hand but intensity in nothing like it was and is not life altering. The nerves could be permanently damaged since i took so long to get to surgery or it could just take more time. Dr. Deal explained that as a possible outcome before hand so it is not a surprise. The great news is that ACDF eliminated pain. I was on Opioids every day for 4 months prior to surgery due to severe pain. Covid delayed my surgery by about 3 months. Lastly, Alyssa the care coordinator is great. Dr Deal is the Real Deal!
About Dr. Eric Deal, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1326242371
Education & Certifications
- Spine Institute of Arizona, Scottsdale AZ
- University of Wisconsin Hospital & Clinic
- University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinic
- University of North Dakota, School of Medicine & Health Science
- University of North Dakota / Main Campus
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deal works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Deal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.