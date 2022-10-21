Dr. Eric Davies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Davies, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Davies, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brighton, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Creighton University Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Locations
Brighton Internal Medicine Pllc2305 Genoa Business Park Dr Ste 120, Brighton, MI 48114 Directions (810) 494-6881Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 620 Byron Rd Ste 1200, Howell, MI 48843 Directions (734) 655-2950
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Davies performed my cholecystectomy 9/30/2022 at St. Joseph Hosp. The entire surgical routine went ever so smoothly, From the minute I entered St. Joe's Hospital in Howell, the entire staff was considerate, professional and punctual. Dr. Davies was excellent from my initial office consult and onto the surgical procedure. I'd highly recommend him as a professional thru and thru. After having had multi focal infarcts and five major surgeries in the past 3 years, I was apprehensive to have yet another surgery. Dr. Davies excelled at relieving all of my anxieties. This experience couldn't have gone any better. Thank you, Dr. Davies.
About Dr. Eric Davies, MD
- General Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Robotic and Bariatric Surgery Alta Bates Summit Hospital, Oakland, Berkeley California
- General and Trauma Surgery St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Creighton University Medical School
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
