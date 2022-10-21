Overview

Dr. Eric Davies, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brighton, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Creighton University Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Davies works at Washtenaw Podiatry Group in Brighton, MI with other offices in Howell, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.