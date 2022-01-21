Overview

Dr. Eric Darby, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Darby works at Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.