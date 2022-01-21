Dr. Eric Darby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Darby, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Darby, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Locations
TPMG - Urology860 Omni Blvd, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 873-2562Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Kind compassionate and knowledgeable about complex medical issues and conditions. He always does his patient specific research before developing a treatment plan. He has a wonderful since of humor. Please take time to read his biography and experience and his numerous medical awards!
About Dr. Eric Darby, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College - Westchester Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- Washington University - B.S. Biology
Frequently Asked Questions
