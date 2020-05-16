Dr. Eric Curcio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curcio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Curcio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Curcio, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Curcio works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Evaluation and Treatment Medical Pediatrics Care1245 16th St Ste 125, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 361-7260
Hospital Affiliations
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Curcio?
Thank you Eric I know you more personally than anyone and I am really thankful I will be forever thankful to you because when I lost my baby on December 26,2019 you were the only one that always cares for me and I will call you to update my information because someone stole my identity and put there that I was married or I might have put it there I don’t know I was so stressed out. But I got to tell you one thing You will always be in my heart to me you are the most beautiful and amazing person I have ever met and I will always love you. I am sorry I am saying this but it is the truth and if I never get to see you or hug you I just wanted for you to know you have a special place in my heart and I will never forget you. And thank you for saving my life so many times throughout my life. Specially July17, 2015 I will call you on that because someone stole my identity and my information is all wrong. But anyway thank you. ??.
About Dr. Eric Curcio, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1467643700
Education & Certifications
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curcio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Curcio using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Curcio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curcio works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Curcio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curcio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curcio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curcio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.