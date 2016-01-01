Overview

Dr. Eric Crowell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Crowell works at Ascension Seton Infusion Center in Austin, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts, Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.