Dr. Earl Crouch III, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Earl Crouch III, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Earl Crouch III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They completed their fellowship with Children's Hospital National Medical Center / George Washington Hospital
Dr. Crouch III works at
Virginia Pediatric Eye Center
4665 South Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 461-0050
Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed
Plastic and Oral Maxilliofacial Surgery
301 Riverview Ave Ste 300, Norfolk, VA 23510
(757) 461-0050
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
After seeing 2 other ophthalmologists in the area without arriving to a clear diagnosis, Dr. Crouch was able to detect what was going on with my daughter’s eyes immediately. He explained everything very clearly, offered a well layout plan of treatment and answered all of our questions. He is an excellent professional. The office staff and nurses were extremely nice and easy to communicate with. We highly recommend this practice!
English
- Children's Hospital National Medical Center / George Washington Hospital
- Geisinger Medical Center Danville, Pa
- Greenville Hospital System Greenville, Sc
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Crouch III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crouch III accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crouch III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crouch III works at
Dr. Crouch III has seen patients for Esotropia, Exotropia and Lazy Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crouch III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Crouch III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crouch III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crouch III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crouch III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.