Dr. Eric Crabtree, DO
Dr. Eric Crabtree, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Gadsden Regional Medical Center and Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Crabtree Surgical Clinic605 S 3RD ST, Gadsden, AL 35901 Directions (256) 459-4202
- Gadsden Regional Medical Center
- Riverview Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Crabtree?
Dr. Crabtree did my gallbladder surgery while I was in the hospital with other stomach issues also. They found out my gallbladder was bad that night. He did the surgery early the next morning. He is a very good Dr. he takes time to listen and he asked if I or my family had any questions before surgery after he explained everything. I have 2 autoimmune diseases so my healing is slow but on my follow up appointment he and his staff was very nice and helpful. I will definitely recommend him to anyone needed any type of surgery he provides.
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1164830923
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Crabtree has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crabtree accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crabtree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crabtree has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crabtree on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Crabtree. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crabtree.
