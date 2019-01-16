See All Ophthalmologists in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Eric Coulter, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eric Coulter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.

Dr. Coulter works at Anesthesia Relief Staffing LLC in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anesthesia Relief Staffing LLC
    235 E 8th Ave Ste 3A, Anchorage, AK 99501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 569-1551

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Laser Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Refractive Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eric Coulter, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871606681
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
