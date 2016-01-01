See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Florence, SC
Dr. Eric Coughlin, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Coughlin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Florence, SC. 

Dr. Coughlin works at McLeod OB/GYN Associates in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of MUSC Health Florence Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    McLeod OB/GYN Associates
    101 William H Johnson St Ste 500, Florence, SC 29506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 777-7500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mcleod Health Cheraw
  • Mcleod Health Clarendon
  • McLeod Health Dillon
  • Mcleod Loris Hospital
  • McLeod Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Endometriosis
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Treatment frequency



Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
In-Office Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Eric Coughlin, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598007908
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Coughlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coughlin works at McLeod OB/GYN Associates in Florence, SC. View the full address on Dr. Coughlin’s profile.

    Dr. Coughlin has seen patients for Endometriosis, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coughlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Coughlin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coughlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

