Dr. Eric Cote, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Cote, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina|Medical University of South Carolina|The Medical University of South Carolina|The Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.
Locations
Virginia Urology - Hanover Medical Park8220 Meadowbridge Rd Ste 202 Bldg 1, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 453-9004
Virginia Urology8152 Pleasant Grove Rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 924-4364
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cote has been my Urologist for at least 18 years. He is always very friendly, courteous, professional and listens. He spends quality time with me and I never feel rushed with my appointments with him. He is a patient's doctor and we need more of that in the medical profession.
About Dr. Eric Cote, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Virginia|Medical College Of Virginia|VCU Health - Virginia Commonwealth University Health System|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center|VCU Health - Virginia Commonwealth University Health System|Virginia Commonwealth Univ
- Medical University of South Carolina|Medical University of South Carolina|The Medical University of South Carolina|The Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cote has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cote accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cote has seen patients for Spermatocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cote on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Cote. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cote.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cote, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cote appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.