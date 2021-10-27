Dr. Eric Coris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Coris, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Coris, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
University of South Florida10740 Palm River Rd Ste 410, Tampa, FL 33619 Directions (813) 974-2142
- 2 13330 Laurel Dr Fl 5, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2142
Morsani - General Internal Medicine13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Usf Dermatology Laboratory12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2918
- Tampa General Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Best doc around, never had one better. The USF system around him is horrible, but Dr Coris and his medical staff are great. Making an appointment through the appointment line and especially online are painful. They could care less if you have a serious injury or hangnail. I've been seeing him for years and will stay, regardless of the system.
- Sports Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1114955770
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Family Practice
Dr. Coris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coris accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Coris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coris.
