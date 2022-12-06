See All Ophthalmologists in Silverdale, WA
Dr. Eric Cole, MD

Oculoplastic Surgery
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eric Cole, MD is an Oculoplastic Surgery Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Oculoplastic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital and St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Cole works at Retina Center Northwest in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Entropion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Entropion
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

Dec 06, 2022
I have nothing but rave reviews for Dr. Cole's office and staff. From my first contact with them, through surgery and follow-up, they were extremely friendly, knowledgeable and professional. I have already recommended them to several people
Dec 06, 2022
About Dr. Eric Cole, MD

  • Oculoplastic Surgery
  • 29 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1265467229
Education & Certifications

  • The University Of Illinois At Chicago
  • Legacy Emmanuel Hospital And Med Center|University Il College Of Med
  • Medical College Of Virginia
  • Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anthony Hospital
  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Eric Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cole has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cole works at Retina Center Northwest in Silverdale, WA. View the full address on Dr. Cole’s profile.

Dr. Cole has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Entropion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

120 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

