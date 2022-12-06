Dr. Eric Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Cole, MD is an Oculoplastic Surgery Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Oculoplastic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital and St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Eric A Cole MD Ps.9800 Levin Rd NW Ste 102, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
I have nothing but rave reviews for Dr. Cole's office and staff. From my first contact with them, through surgery and follow-up, they were extremely friendly, knowledgeable and professional. I have already recommended them to several people
- The University Of Illinois At Chicago
- Legacy Emmanuel Hospital And Med Center|University Il College Of Med
- Medical College Of Virginia
- Ophthalmology
- St. Anthony Hospital
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Dr. Cole has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Entropion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
