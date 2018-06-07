Overview

Dr. Eric Cohen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Carney Hospital and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Steward Medical Group in Quincy, MA with other offices in Dorchester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.