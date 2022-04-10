Dr. Eric Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Cohen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Roosevelt/st Luke'S
Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - West Side
620 Columbus Ave Ste 2, New York, NY 10024
(212) 600-9411
Monday 8:30am - 7:00pm
Tuesday 8:30am - 6:30pm
Wednesday 8:30am - 5:30pm
Thursday 8:30am - 6:00pm
Friday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Saturday 8:30am - 12:00pm
Sunday Closed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohen is always attentive and clear in his comments regarding care.
About Dr. Eric Cohen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Roosevelt/st Luke'S
- Maimonides Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.