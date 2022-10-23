Dr. Eric Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Cohen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Providence, NJ. They completed their fellowship with New York University Hospitals Center
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Health890 Mountain Ave, New Providence, NJ 07974 Directions (908) 277-8639
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
Got the name from our town social media support group. Overwhelmingly he was recommended. A+ doctor Gale Warnock Summit
About Dr. Eric Cohen, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1356355044
Education & Certifications
- New York University Hospitals Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.