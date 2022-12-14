Dr. Eric Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Cohen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital, The Miriam Hospital and Westerly Hospital.
Locations
-
1
University Orthopedics1 Kettle Point Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 443-4222Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
University Orthopedics Inc.1598 S County Trl Ste 100, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 402-1065
-
3
University Orthopedics2 Dudley St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 443-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
- Westerly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Cohen was very pleasant and he addressed all my concerns, I left the office feeling better about my upcoming surgery.
About Dr. Eric Cohen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- University Of Tennessee Chattanooga
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.