Overview

Dr. Eric Cohen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital, The Miriam Hospital and Westerly Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at University Orthopedics in East Providence, RI with other offices in East Greenwich, RI and Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.