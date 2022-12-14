See All Orthopedic Surgeons in East Providence, RI
Dr. Eric Cohen, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eric Cohen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital, The Miriam Hospital and Westerly Hospital.

Dr. Cohen works at University Orthopedics in East Providence, RI with other offices in East Greenwich, RI and Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Orthopedics
    1 Kettle Point Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 443-4222
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    University Orthopedics Inc.
    1598 S County Trl Ste 100, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 402-1065
  3. 3
    University Orthopedics
    2 Dudley St, Providence, RI 02905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 443-4222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital
  • Westerly Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Maria G. — Dec 14, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Cohen, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245523463
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
    • University Of Tennessee Chattanooga
    • Orthopedic Surgery
