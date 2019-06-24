Dr. Eric Coffman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Coffman, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Detox Expert24300 Orchard Lake Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48336
Monday11:00am - 5:00pm
Friday11:00am - 5:00pm
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Cigna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Humana
MultiPlan
Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient of Dr. Coffman’s for the past 7 years. In that time, he has vastly improved my health and quality of life. His patience, kindness, and humor create a comfortable environment that encourages honest communication. I would unequivocally recommend him.
- Family Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1457469330
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Dr. Coffman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coffman accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coffman works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Coffman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.