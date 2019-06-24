Overview

Dr. Eric Coffman, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Coffman works at Detox Expert in Farmington Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.