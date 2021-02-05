Overview

Dr. Eric Clarke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital, Parkridge Medical Center and Starr Regional Medical Center Athens.



Dr. Clarke works at Chattanooga Sports Medicine and Orthopedics in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Athens, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Arthroscopy and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.