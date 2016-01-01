Dr. Christensen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Christensen, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Christensen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Dr. Christensen works at
Locations
-
1
Midwest Medical Specialists PA5330 N Oak Trfy Ste, Kansas City, MO 64118 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Christensen?
About Dr. Eric Christensen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English, German
- Male
- 1962478503
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Hospital|University of Kansas Hospital|University Of Kansas Med Center|University Of Kansas Med Center
- Wesley Med Center|Wesley Med Center|Wesley Medical Center|Wesley Medical Center
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Christensen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Christensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christensen works at
Dr. Christensen has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Vertigo and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Christensen speaks German.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Christensen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.