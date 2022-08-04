Overview

Dr. Eric Choi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University|Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Choi works at Altais Medical Group - Riverside in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.