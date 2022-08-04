Dr. Eric Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Choi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Choi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University|Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Choi works at
Locations
Altais Medical Group - Riverside4646 Brockton Ave Ste, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 590-4860
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Choi for about 8months now. In the 2 officer visits the colonoscopy, I found Dr. Choi to be extremely polite, caring, and his professionalism is extraordinary. The staff at Altais is very kind and understanding. I highly recommend Dr. Choi.
About Dr. Eric Choi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Harbor-Ucla Ctr|Scripps Clinic/Green Hospital|Scripps Clinic/Scripps Green Hospital
- Thomas Jeff U Hosp|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University|Thomas Jefferson University
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University|Temple University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
