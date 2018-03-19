Dr. Choe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Choe, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Choe, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Choe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eric J W Choe MD PC2826 Old Lee Hwy Ste 300, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 273-9393
-
2
Northern Virginia Surgery Center Anesthesia3620 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 202, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 273-9393
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choe?
Doctor is very friendly and approachable. Staff is friendly and responsive. Had excellent outcome from procedure at Fair Oaks Surgical Center. Actually changed urologist based on a recommendation from a friend and I am so glad I did.
About Dr. Eric Choe, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1669576377
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choe works at
Dr. Choe has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Choe speaks Korean.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Choe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.