Overview

Dr. Eric Choe, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Choe works at Madison Avenue Orthopdic Assocs in Flushing, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.