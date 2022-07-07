Dr. Eric Choe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Choe, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Choe, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Locations
Eric I Choe MD4161 Kissena Blvd Ste B, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 463-5241
Eric I. Choe MD Facs121 E 60th St Apt 2B, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 838-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
It's been 1 month since my breast surgery. Im so happy that I choose Dr. Choe. He was amazing and helped me get through the process.
About Dr. Eric Choe, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1275695595
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NEW YORK MED COLL
