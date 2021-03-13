Overview

Dr. Eric Chin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Chin works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Victorville, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.