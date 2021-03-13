Dr. Eric Chin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Chin, MD
Dr. Eric Chin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Quest Diagnostics15413 Anacapa Rd Ste 6B, Victorville, CA 92392 Directions (760) 596-3950
Pacific Plastic Surgery and Laser Center9041 Magnolia Ave Ste 206, Riverside, CA 92503 Directions (951) 788-0222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
I go in every month to get an eye injection for wet macular degeneration. He is very knowledgeable, caring, considerate and explains everything. He is the best!
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1043442809
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Ophthalmology
