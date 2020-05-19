Dr. Eric Chiang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Chiang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Chiang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Sint Eustatius.
Dr. Chiang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center of Coastal Bend2820 S Padre Island Dr Ste 175, Corpus Christi, TX 78415 Directions (361) 400-7700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chiang?
To put it plain and simple, I think Dr. Chiang is a Godsend
About Dr. Eric Chiang, MD
- Rheumatology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
- 1386962116
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Lsu-Shreveport
- University Of Sint Eustatius
- Uc Berkeley
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chiang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chiang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chiang works at
Dr. Chiang speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.