Dr. Eric Wei Chen, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (27)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eric Wei Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from 882 TRAINING GROUP and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Dr. Wei Chen works at Southridge Medical Center in Fontana, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southridge Medical Center
    14050 Cherry Ave Ste C, Fontana, CA 92337 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 823-5220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Antonio Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jun 28, 2021
    Dr. Chen has been my DR. for over 20 yrs. He has always taken very good care of my and has been concerned about my health. He even called me when I had not seen him in some time to check up on me and to see how I was . I have regular scheduled regular appointments since and will call me if he "sees" something that he has a concern about and set a appointment to go over test results
    Ernie — Jun 28, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Eric Wei Chen, MD
    About Dr. Eric Wei Chen, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1871697250
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • 882 TRAINING GROUP
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wei Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wei Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wei Chen works at Southridge Medical Center in Fontana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wei Chen’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Wei Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wei Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wei Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wei Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

