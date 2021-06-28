Dr. Wei Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Wei Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Wei Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from 882 TRAINING GROUP and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Wei Chen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southridge Medical Center14050 Cherry Ave Ste C, Fontana, CA 92337 Directions (909) 823-5220
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wei Chen?
Dr. Chen has been my DR. for over 20 yrs. He has always taken very good care of my and has been concerned about my health. He even called me when I had not seen him in some time to check up on me and to see how I was . I have regular scheduled regular appointments since and will call me if he "sees" something that he has a concern about and set a appointment to go over test results
About Dr. Eric Wei Chen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1871697250
Education & Certifications
- 882 TRAINING GROUP
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wei Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wei Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wei Chen works at
Dr. Wei Chen speaks Chinese.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Wei Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wei Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wei Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wei Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.