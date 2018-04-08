Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Chang, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Chang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
Dr. Chang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Providence Physicians Group NSG1717 13th St Ste 401, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 297-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
Simply the BEST! Would recommend Dr Chang in a heartbeat!
About Dr. Eric Chang, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1538295928
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Pathological Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.