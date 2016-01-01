Dr. Eric Challgren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Challgren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Challgren, MD
Dr. Eric Challgren, MD is a mohs micrographic surgery specialist in Raleigh, NC. Dr. Challgren completed a residency at Med College Of Wi. He currently practices at Skin Renewal Center at Southern Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Challgren is board certified in Dermatology.
Skin Renewal Center at Southern Dermatology4201 Lake Boone Trl Ste 207, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 863-0073
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- English
- Male
- Med College Of Wi
- Med College Of Oh
- Medical College of Ohio
- North Carolina State University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
