Dr. Eric Chaghouri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaghouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Chaghouri, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Chaghouri, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
Dr. Chaghouri works at
Locations
-
1
The Camden Center10780 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 105, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (424) 320-4882
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chaghouri?
About Dr. Eric Chaghouri, MD
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1932472883
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaghouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaghouri works at
Dr. Chaghouri has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaghouri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaghouri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaghouri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.