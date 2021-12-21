See All Plastic Surgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Eric Cha, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eric Cha, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.

Dr. Cha works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Maimonides Medical Center
    4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 283-8317

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Eric Cha, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1174537229
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Eric Cha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cha works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cha’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cha.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

