Dr. Eric Cha, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Cha, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.
Locations
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-8317
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I split my lip on my braces while ice skating and really screwed up my lips. He did surgery and now it is like a year later and it is perfect. Thank you!
About Dr. Eric Cha, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1174537229
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cha.
