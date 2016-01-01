Overview

Dr. Eric Celo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Celo works at Queenscare Health Centers in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.