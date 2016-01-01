Dr. Eric Cantey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Cantey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Cantey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL.
Dr. Cantey works at
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 234-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eric Cantey, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1417374356
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cantey accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cantey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cantey works at
Dr. Cantey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.