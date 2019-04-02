Dr. Burseth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Burseth, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Burseth, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth GlenOaks, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Locations
A M G Midwest Heart - Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd Ste 3200, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 781-8600
Alpine Family Physicians350 Surryse Rd Ste 100, Lake Zurich, IL 60047 Directions (847) 438-2144
Northwest Cardiology Associates Sc400 W Northwest Hwy, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 382-4600
Advocate Good Shepherd Health and Fitness Center Barrington1301 S Barrington Rd, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 882-8448
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth GlenOaks
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing him for 10 years now for congestive heart failure. I am still alive and doing very well so in my opinion he is doing a great job!
About Dr. Eric Burseth, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
Dr. Burseth has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burseth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
