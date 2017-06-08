Dr. Buete has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Buete, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Buete, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.
Dr. Buete works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Afc Urgent Care2901 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 364-4379
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buete?
Excellent doctor and urgent care practice. Dr. Buete and his staff made me feel very comfortable and took the time to listen to my questions and concerns about my health. This doctor and staff really care about you as a pateint and want to give you the best care possible to help you feel better. This urgent care center is structured ,clean and very organized.
About Dr. Eric Buete, MD
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1740260819
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buete has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buete works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Buete. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buete.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buete, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buete appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.