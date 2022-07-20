Dr. Buchalter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Buchalter, DO
Overview
Dr. Eric Buchalter, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Buchalter works at
Locations
-
1
Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Oncology Associates173 Mineola Blvd Ste 301, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 741-4111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buchalter?
He is by far the most dedicated and caring doctor that I have ever met. He goes above and beyond the call of duty.
About Dr. Eric Buchalter, DO
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1023034766
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buchalter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buchalter works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchalter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchalter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchalter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchalter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.