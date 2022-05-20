See All Cardiologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Eric Buch, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Buch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Buch works at UCLA Cardiology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sick Sinus Syndrome, Atrial Fibrillation and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Cardiology
    100 Medical Plz Ste 690, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 878-6172

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sick Sinus Syndrome
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Eisenmenger's Complex Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 20, 2022
    I am very fortunate to have been treated by this wonderful doctor. Diligent, conscientious, top of his field, highly principled, innovative, excellent.
    W in Los Angeles — May 20, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Buch, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1285671016
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA
    Residency
    • Barnes &amp; Jewish Hosp-Wash U
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Buch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buch has seen patients for Sick Sinus Syndrome, Atrial Fibrillation and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Buch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

