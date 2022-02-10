See All Podiatric Surgeons in Bethlehem, PA
Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
Overview

Dr. Eric Bronfenbrenner, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.

Dr. Bronfenbrenner works at St. Luke's Podiatry in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Quakertown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St. Luke's Podiatry - Bethlehem
    303 W Broad St, Bethlehem, PA 18018 (484) 822-5221
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    St. Luke's Podiatry - Quakertown
    1534 Park Ave, Quakertown, PA 18951 (215) 529-5222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
  • St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
  • St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 10, 2022
    Dr. Bronfenbrenner was personable, knowledgeable and very thorough. Very happy with my visit and treatment plan. Heartily recommend this doctor.
    A. Holzer — Feb 10, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Bronfenbrenner, DPM

    Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    10 years of experience
    English
    1427498773
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Bronfenbrenner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bronfenbrenner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bronfenbrenner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bronfenbrenner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bronfenbrenner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bronfenbrenner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bronfenbrenner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

