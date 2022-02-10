Dr. Eric Bronfenbrenner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bronfenbrenner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Bronfenbrenner, DPM
Overview
Dr. Eric Bronfenbrenner, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.
Locations
St. Luke's Podiatry - Bethlehem303 W Broad St, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Directions (484) 822-5221Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
St. Luke's Podiatry - Quakertown1534 Park Ave, Quakertown, PA 18951 Directions (215) 529-5222
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
- St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bronfenbrenner was personable, knowledgeable and very thorough. Very happy with my visit and treatment plan. Heartily recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Eric Bronfenbrenner, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bronfenbrenner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bronfenbrenner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bronfenbrenner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bronfenbrenner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bronfenbrenner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bronfenbrenner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bronfenbrenner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.