Dr. Eric Breuggeman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Eric Breuggeman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Specialist Doctor's Group1443 LAKELAND HILLS BLVD, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 686-6200
Specialist Doctors Group LLC210 N ALEXANDER ST, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 754-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Breuggeman is very kind, professional, knowledgeable as well as his staff. He has handled my various feet issues and has been 100% great treatment.
About Dr. Eric Breuggeman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1831159136
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Breuggeman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Breuggeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Breuggeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Breuggeman has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Breuggeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Breuggeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breuggeman.
