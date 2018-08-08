Dr. Braverman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Braverman, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Braverman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.
Dr. Braverman works at
Locations
-
1
Bajaj Chiropractic PC304 Park Ave S Fl 6, New York, NY 10010 Directions (212) 213-6155
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Braverman?
He is Great!
About Dr. Eric Braverman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1528186483
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Braverman accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Braverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Braverman works at
Dr. Braverman speaks Russian and Spanish.
226 patients have reviewed Dr. Braverman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braverman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.