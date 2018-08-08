See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Internal Medicine
4.5 (226)
39 years of experience
Dr. Eric Braverman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.

Dr. Braverman works at Bajaj Chiropractic, P.C. in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bajaj Chiropractic PC
    304 Park Ave S Fl 6, New York, NY 10010

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ImPACT Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Memory Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Behavior Management Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Confusion Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Encephalopathy - Intracranial Calcification - Growth Hormone Deficiency - Microcephaly - Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 226 ratings
    Patient Ratings (226)
    5 Star
    (174)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (35)
    Aug 08, 2018
    He is Great!
    Leah Stone in New York, NY — Aug 08, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Eric Braverman, MD
    About Dr. Eric Braverman, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1528186483
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Braverman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Braverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Braverman works at Bajaj Chiropractic, P.C. in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Braverman’s profile.

    226 patients have reviewed Dr. Braverman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braverman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

