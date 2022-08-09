Dr. Eric Brahin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brahin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Brahin, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Brahin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Brahin works at
Locations
Eric J. Brahin MD Pllc2600 SW Military Dr Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 923-2700
Alexei Arkhipov M.d. P.A.7390 Barlite Blvd Ste 205, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 923-2700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had issues that numerous Neurologist have miss diagnosed.. After 18 years my primary care manager sent me for a consult with Dr. Brahin. When I arrived I was skeptical due to the office location & size. Once I met with him and told him what was happening & for how long he did a MRI like all the others did but he was the 1st one to recommend an EEG. Long and behold all this time I was having non-focal seizures and MRI confirmed it. I FINALLY had an answer diagnosis. Here I am 3 years later and I have not had one since thanks to have a proper treatment plan. What's great is that he's the only Doctor there so I see him every appointment. I don't have to worry about miscommunication between docs or having to repeating info. Plus his staff is amazing. There is a downfall with sometimes wait time being long at check in but it's only him and I take comfort in knowing that if I have to wait, it's because he took time the patient needed versus not listening and rushing the appointment. Thank Dr. Brahin & Staff
About Dr. Eric Brahin, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1710201264
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Dr. Brahin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brahin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brahin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brahin works at
Dr. Brahin has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Headache and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brahin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Brahin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brahin.
