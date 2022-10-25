Overview

Dr. Eric Bradburn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.



Dr. Bradburn works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Lexington, KY with other offices in Winchester, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

