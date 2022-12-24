Overview

Dr. Eric Boyden, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sparks, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Boyden works at Northern Nevada Medical Center in Sparks, NV with other offices in S Lake Tahoe, CA, Reno, NV, Mobile, AL and Carson City, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Knee Replacement and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.