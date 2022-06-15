Dr. Eric Bouldin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bouldin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Bouldin, DPM
Overview
Dr. Eric Bouldin, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Tullahoma, TN. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lincoln Medical Center and Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.
Dr. Bouldin works at
Locations
Superstein, Mark, Dpm209 E Lincoln St Ste 102, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Directions (931) 455-6828
Hospital Affiliations
- Lincoln Medical Center
- Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was right on it with solutions to my problem. Very matter of fact. Here's what you have, this is what I can do for you. I was ready for the surgery I will have to have right then. He will get the job done right, lots of day in and day out experience.
About Dr. Eric Bouldin, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1316232382
Education & Certifications
- Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Middle Tennessee State University
