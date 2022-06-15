Overview

Dr. Eric Bouldin, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Tullahoma, TN. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lincoln Medical Center and Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.



Dr. Bouldin works at Middle Tennessee Foot Associates in Tullahoma, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.