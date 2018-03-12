Overview

Dr. Eric Bluman, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They completed their residency with Rhode Island Hosp-Lifespan, General Surgery Rhode Island Hosp-Lifespan, Orthopedic Surgery



Dr. Bluman works at Brigham Health Orthopaedic Surgery in Boston, MA with other offices in Jamaica Plain, MA and Foxboro, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.