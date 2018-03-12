See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Eric Bluman, MD

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Eric Bluman, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They completed their residency with Rhode Island Hosp-Lifespan, General Surgery Rhode Island Hosp-Lifespan, Orthopedic Surgery

Dr. Bluman works at Brigham Health Orthopaedic Surgery in Boston, MA with other offices in Jamaica Plain, MA and Foxboro, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Brigham and Women's Hospital, Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center
    60 Fenwood Rd, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-5322
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, Orthopaedic Center
    1153 Centre St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-5322
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  3. 3
    Brigham and Women's/Mass General Health Care Center at Foxborough
    20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 378-9164

  • Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed

Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Tufts Health Plan

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 12, 2018
    I went to Dr Bluman for my own foot/ankle issue after my wife had a great outcome with his repair of her hammer toe and bunion corrective surgeries. She went from barely being able to walk a quarter mile to being back on the dance floor after four months of recovery. Dr Bluman listens well, and seems to be a great diagnostician. He has come up with what I perceive as a good strategy for my ankle sprain. I would recommend him to other dancers who may be having problems with their feet/ankles.
    Erick in New York — Mar 12, 2018
    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • English
    • 1689649006
    • Rhode Island Hosp-Lifespan, General Surgery Rhode Island Hosp-Lifespan, Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. Eric Bluman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bluman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bluman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bluman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bluman has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bluman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bluman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bluman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bluman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bluman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

