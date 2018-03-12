Dr. Eric Bluman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bluman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Bluman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Bluman, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They completed their residency with Rhode Island Hosp-Lifespan, General Surgery Rhode Island Hosp-Lifespan, Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Bluman works at
Locations
-
1
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center60 Fenwood Rd, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5322Friday7:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, Orthopaedic Center1153 Centre St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 732-5322Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
3
Brigham and Women's/Mass General Health Care Center at Foxborough20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Directions (866) 378-9164
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr Bluman for my own foot/ankle issue after my wife had a great outcome with his repair of her hammer toe and bunion corrective surgeries. She went from barely being able to walk a quarter mile to being back on the dance floor after four months of recovery. Dr Bluman listens well, and seems to be a great diagnostician. He has come up with what I perceive as a good strategy for my ankle sprain. I would recommend him to other dancers who may be having problems with their feet/ankles.
About Dr. Eric Bluman, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1689649006
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bluman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bluman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bluman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bluman has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bluman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bluman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bluman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bluman, there are benefits to both methods.