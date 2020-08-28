Overview

Dr. Eric Blomain, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Blomain works at Northeastern Pennsylvania Plastic Surgery Associates Ltd. in Scranton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.