Dr. Eric Black, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (100)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Eric Black, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They graduated from Columbia Coll Phys & Surg and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Black works at Summit Medical Group - Dept. of Orthopedics (Florham Park) in Florham Park, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Summit Medical Group - Dept. of Orthopedics (Florham Park)
    140 Park Ave Fl 2, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 404-9800
    Summit Medical Group
    95 Madison Ave # 2D, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 285-7610

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 100 ratings
    Patient Ratings (100)
    5 Star
    (99)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 28, 2022
    I cant thank Dr Black enough i recently had my right shoulder replaced i was in alot of pain for many years and reluctant to get the surgery. Now i am pain free and getting stronger every day i highly recommend Dr Black and summit Health the best!!!
    Carl minotti — May 28, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Black, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1982863338
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University
    • Harvard Combined Orthopedic Residency Program
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • Columbia Coll Phys & Surg
    • Harvard College
    • Orthopedic Surgery
