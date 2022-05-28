Overview

Dr. Eric Black, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They graduated from Columbia Coll Phys & Surg and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Black works at Summit Medical Group - Dept. of Orthopedics (Florham Park) in Florham Park, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.