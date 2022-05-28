Dr. Eric Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Black, MD
Dr. Eric Black, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They graduated from Columbia Coll Phys & Surg and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Summit Medical Group - Dept. of Orthopedics (Florham Park)140 Park Ave Fl 2, Florham Park, NJ 07932
Summit Medical Group95 Madison Ave # 2D, Morristown, NJ 07960
Hospital Affiliations
Morristown Medical Center
Overlook Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
I cant thank Dr Black enough i recently had my right shoulder replaced i was in alot of pain for many years and reluctant to get the surgery. Now i am pain free and getting stronger every day i highly recommend Dr Black and summit Health the best!!!
Orthopedic Surgery
English, Spanish
- 1982863338
Thomas Jefferson University
Harvard Combined Orthopedic Residency Program
Massachusetts General Hospital
Columbia Coll Phys & Surg
Harvard College
Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Black has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Black has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Black on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Black speaks Spanish.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.