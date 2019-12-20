Overview

Dr. Eric Blacher, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Blacher works at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group in Commack, NY with other offices in Huntington Station, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.