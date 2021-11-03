Dr. Eric Bernicker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernicker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Bernicker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Bernicker, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine - Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Bernicker works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery6445 Main St Fl 24, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-9948
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bernicker?
In recognition of Dr.Bernicker,'s abilities, expertise & manner,There can be no higher ,nor more deserved accolade,befitting this physician , than my profound thanks and respects for saving my mother's life ,... twice.I can ,and do,recommend him ,without reservation .
About Dr. Eric Bernicker, MD
- Oncology
- English
- Male
- 1316924806
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston
- U Tex SW
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernicker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernicker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bernicker using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bernicker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernicker works at
Dr. Bernicker has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernicker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernicker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernicker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernicker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernicker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.