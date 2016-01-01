Dr. Berg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Berg, MD
Dr. Eric Berg, MD is a Dermatologist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with UW Health University Hospital.
University of Wisconsin Medical Foundation Inc1 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 287-2450
Uw Health-east Clinic5249 E Terrace Dr, Madison, WI 53718 Directions (608) 265-1288
Uw Medical Foundation7974 Uw Health Ct, Middleton, WI 53562 Directions (608) 287-2450
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Health University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Eric Berg, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Berg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berg has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Berg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.